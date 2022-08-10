Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Bought by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 60.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 159,458 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,984 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $445,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,196,177 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,545,866,000 after buying an additional 205,225 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,608,366 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,696,262,000 after buying an additional 58,955 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,669,682 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,474,847,000 after buying an additional 97,666 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,752,343 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,857,740,000 after buying an additional 87,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Alphabet by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,082,944 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,920,776,000 after purchasing an additional 48,928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $3.95 on Wednesday, hitting $121.45. 466,363 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,888,146. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.21 and a 1-year high of $152.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $156.37 and its 200 day moving average is $138.28.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $26.24 by ($25.03). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same period last year, the business earned $27.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,290.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Alphabet from $181.50 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen lowered their price target on Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Alphabet from $158.75 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $143.00 target price on Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.40.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 13,528 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.72 per share, with a total value of $456,164.16. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 593,402 shares in the company, valued at $20,009,515.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 21 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,102.84, for a total value of $44,159.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,104.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 13,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.72 per share, for a total transaction of $456,164.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 593,402 shares in the company, valued at $20,009,515.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,352 shares of company stock valued at $15,690,955 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

