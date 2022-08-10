Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Director John L. Hennessy Sells 500 Shares

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) Director John L. Hennessy sold 500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,171,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Alphabet Trading Up 2.6 %

GOOGL stock traded up $3.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $119.70. 30,788,362 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,035,578. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.88 and a 52-week high of $151.55. The company has a market cap of $1.58 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $155.43 and its 200-day moving average is $137.78.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.11). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $27.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,717,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 21,839 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $63,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 292 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. SP Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 4,547 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,517,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 32,384 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $93,818,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares in the last quarter. 41.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $205.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.36.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

