Alphr finance (ALPHR) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $28,815.00

Alphr finance (ALPHR) traded up 16.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. One Alphr finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0203 or 0.00000084 BTC on exchanges. Alphr finance has a market cap of $35,103.27 and approximately $28,815.00 worth of Alphr finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Alphr finance has traded up 15.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004129 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001585 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002224 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00014961 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00039541 BTC.

Alphr finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,729,085 coins. Alphr finance’s official Twitter account is @alphrfinance.

