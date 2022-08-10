Alternative Income REIT PLC (LON:AIRE) Declares Dividend of GBX 1.60

Alternative Income REIT PLC (LON:AIRE – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share on Friday, August 26th. This represents a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from Alternative Income REIT’s previous dividend of $1.30. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:AIRE traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 83.10 ($1.00). 74,427 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,219. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.25. The firm has a market cap of £66.90 million and a PE ratio of 746.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 81.27 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 79.39. Alternative Income REIT has a 12 month low of GBX 69 ($0.83) and a 12 month high of GBX 86.20 ($1.04).

Alternative Income REIT PLC aims to generate a sustainable, secure and attractive income return for shareholders from a diversified portfolio of UK property investments, predominately in alternative and specialist sectors. The majority of the assets in the Group's portfolio are let on long leases which contain inflation linked rent review provisions, which help to underpin income distributions to shareholders with the potential for income and capital growth.

