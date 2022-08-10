Alternative Income REIT PLC (LON:AIRE) Declares Dividend of GBX 1.60

Alternative Income REIT PLC (LON:AIRE – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share on Friday, August 26th. This represents a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from Alternative Income REIT’s previous dividend of $1.30. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Alternative Income REIT Stock Performance
Shares of LON:AIRE traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 83.10 ($1.00). 74,427 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,219. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.25. The firm has a market cap of £66.90 million and a PE ratio of 746.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 81.27 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 79.39. Alternative Income REIT has a 12 month low of GBX 69 ($0.83) and a 12 month high of GBX 86.20 ($1.04).
About Alternative Income REIT
