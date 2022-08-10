Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.12–$0.09 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $191.00 million-$194.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $173.67 million. Alteryx also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.56–$0.46 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on AYX. Cowen boosted their price objective on Alteryx to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Alteryx from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen boosted their target price on Alteryx from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Alteryx from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Alteryx from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $79.20.

Shares of AYX traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $63.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,114,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,435. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.03. Alteryx has a fifty-two week low of $43.45 and a fifty-two week high of $81.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.92 and a beta of 0.74.

Alteryx ( NYSE:AYX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.14. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 75.48% and a negative net margin of 48.42%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.49) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alteryx will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alteryx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Alteryx by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Alteryx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Roundview Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alteryx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alteryx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx, Inc operates in analytic process automation business in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and internationally. The company's analytics platform enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, citizen data scientists, and data engineers.

