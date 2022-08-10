Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.56–$0.46 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $770.00 million-$780.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $734.01 million. Alteryx also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to -$0.12–$0.09 EPS.

Alteryx Trading Up 7.4 %

Alteryx stock traded up $4.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.84. 1,826,722 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 868,783. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.10. Alteryx has a 12-month low of $43.45 and a 12-month high of $81.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of -14.94 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61.

Get Alteryx alerts:

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.14. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 75.48% and a negative net margin of 48.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.49) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Alteryx will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alteryx

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AYX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Alteryx from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on Alteryx to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Alteryx from $86.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Alteryx from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, FBN Securities started coverage on Alteryx in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alteryx currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $79.20.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Alteryx by 14.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Alteryx by 7.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alteryx during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Alteryx by 27.3% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Alteryx by 9.9% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 18,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alteryx, Inc operates in analytic process automation business in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and internationally. The company's analytics platform enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, citizen data scientists, and data engineers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.