Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) Price Target Cut to C$24.00

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at Raymond James from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 29.94% from the stock’s current price.

ALS has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$25.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$22.89.

Get Altius Minerals alerts:

Altius Minerals Stock Performance

TSE ALS traded up C$0.51 on Wednesday, hitting C$18.47. 40,351 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,576. The company has a current ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.42. Altius Minerals has a 1-year low of C$14.92 and a 1-year high of C$25.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$17.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$20.29. The firm has a market capitalization of C$880.67 million and a PE ratio of 19.20.

Altius Minerals Company Profile

Altius Minerals ( TSE:ALS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$28.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$22.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Altius Minerals will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 12 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altius Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altius Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.