Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.27 EPS

Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.27, Fidelity Earnings reports. Alto Ingredients had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 11.32%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share.
Alto Ingredients Trading Down 1.2 %
NASDAQ ALTO opened at $4.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.17. Alto Ingredients has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $7.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.94 million, a P/E ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 2.56.
Insider Buying and Selling at Alto Ingredients
In related news, CEO Michael D. Kandris bought 12,415 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.06 per share, with a total value of $50,404.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 548,784 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,228,063.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gilbert E. Nathan bought 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.04 per share, for a total transaction of $80,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 483,800 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,954,552. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 44,830 shares of company stock valued at $181,610 over the last 90 days. 2.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Alto Ingredients
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Alto Ingredients from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.
About Alto Ingredients
Alto Ingredients, Inc produces and markets specialty alcohols and essential ingredients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Production, and Other Production. It offers specialty alcohols used in mouthwash, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, hand sanitizers, disinfectants, and cleaners for health, home, and beauty markets; grain neutral spirits used in alcoholic beverages, flavor extracts, and vinegar, as well as corn germ used in corn oils and carbon dioxide for food and beverage markets; and essential ingredients include dried yeast, corn gluten meal, corn gluten feed, distillers grains, and liquid feed for commercial animal feed and pet food applications.
