Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) Issues Earnings Results

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $1.03, RTT News reports. Ambac Financial Group had a negative net margin of 6.03% and a positive return on equity of 3.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS.

Ambac Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE AMBC traded up $1.23 on Wednesday, reaching $14.37. 986,290 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 805,505. Ambac Financial Group has a one year low of $7.24 and a one year high of $17.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $668.85 million, a PE ratio of -23.18 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Lisa G. Iglesias bought 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.99 per share, for a total transaction of $49,937.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,550 shares in the company, valued at $116,254.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Claude Leblanc acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.72 per share, with a total value of $26,160.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 406,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,545,552. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lisa G. Iglesias acquired 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.99 per share, with a total value of $49,937.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,550 shares in the company, valued at $116,254.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 19,500 shares of company stock worth $162,245. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ambac Financial Group

About Ambac Financial Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Ambac Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ambac Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $203,000. HAP Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ambac Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $205,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 8,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 16.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. 77.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ambac Financial Group, Inc, a financial services holding company, provides financial guarantees in the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Austria, Australia, France, and Internationally. It offers financial guarantee insurance policies; specialty property & casualty program insurance; credit derivative contracts; and interest rate derivative transactions, as well as managing general agency / underwriting services.

