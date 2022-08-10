Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) Issues Earnings Results

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $1.03, RTT News reports. Ambac Financial Group had a negative net margin of 6.03% and a positive return on equity of 3.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS.
Ambac Financial Group Stock Performance
NYSE AMBC traded up $1.23 on Wednesday, reaching $14.37. 986,290 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 805,505. Ambac Financial Group has a one year low of $7.24 and a one year high of $17.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $668.85 million, a PE ratio of -23.18 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87.
In other news, Director Lisa G. Iglesias bought 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.99 per share, for a total transaction of $49,937.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,550 shares in the company, valued at $116,254.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Claude Leblanc acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.72 per share, with a total value of $26,160.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 406,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,545,552. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lisa G. Iglesias acquired 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.99 per share, with a total value of $49,937.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,550 shares in the company, valued at $116,254.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 19,500 shares of company stock worth $162,245. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.
Ambac Financial Group, Inc, a financial services holding company, provides financial guarantees in the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Austria, Australia, France, and Internationally. It offers financial guarantee insurance policies; specialty property & casualty program insurance; credit derivative contracts; and interest rate derivative transactions, as well as managing general agency / underwriting services.
