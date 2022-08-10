AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 12th

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.

AMC Entertainment has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 62.9% per year over the last three years. AMC Entertainment has a dividend payout ratio of -24.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect AMC Entertainment to earn ($0.41) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -29.3%.

AMC Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of AMC stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.43. 1,165,761 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,197,227. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.12 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.96. AMC Entertainment has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $52.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AMC Entertainment ( NYSE:AMC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 162.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.71) EPS. Analysts expect that AMC Entertainment will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 417.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $212,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $232,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $321,000. 34.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AMC shares. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AMC Entertainment to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AMC Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $13.50.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. As of March 1, 2022, it operated approximately 950 theatres and 10,600 screens. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

Featured Articles

