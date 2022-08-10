AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Trading 17.7% Higher

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) shares traded up 17.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $27.49 and last traded at $26.11. 655,080 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 47,249,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMC Entertainment to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $13.50.

AMC Entertainment Stock Down 6.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a PE ratio of -14.12 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.96.

AMC Entertainment Cuts Dividend

AMC Entertainment ( NYSE:AMC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.71) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 162.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMC Entertainment

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its position in AMC Entertainment by 417.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in AMC Entertainment by 150.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in AMC Entertainment by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AMC Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in AMC Entertainment by 862.0% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. As of March 1, 2022, it operated approximately 950 theatres and 10,600 screens. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

