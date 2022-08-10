American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Plans $0.32 Quarterly Dividend

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th.

American International Group has a payout ratio of 20.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect American International Group to earn $6.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.5%.

American International Group Price Performance

AIG stock traded up $1.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.63. 106,760 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,092,292. American International Group has a one year low of $48.40 and a one year high of $65.73. The stock has a market cap of $43.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.02). American International Group had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 7.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. Equities analysts expect that American International Group will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to reacquire up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AIG has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of American International Group from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American International Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in American International Group by 20.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in American International Group during the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in American International Group by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in American International Group by 601.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in American International Group by 145.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,617 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

Featured Stories

