American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.78 EPS

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $1.78, Fidelity Earnings reports. American Public Education had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 2.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. American Public Education updated its Q3 2022 guidance to -$0.31–$0.24 EPS.

American Public Education Stock Down 18.7 %

NASDAQ:APEI traded down $2.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.73. The stock had a trading volume of 824 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,203. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. American Public Education has a 1-year low of $12.82 and a 1-year high of $28.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.06. The company has a market cap of $240.04 million, a PE ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.47.

Get American Public Education alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Public Education in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Public Education by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 2,995 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of American Public Education by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Public Education during the 1st quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of American Public Education during the 1st quarter valued at about $327,000. 96.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

American Public Education Company Profile

APEI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of American Public Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of American Public Education from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of American Public Education from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

(Get Rating)

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 130 degree programs and 111 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Public Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Public Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.