American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.31–$0.24 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $145.10 million-$148.10 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $151.24 million.

American Public Education Stock Down 20.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ APEI traded down $3.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.41. 4,020 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,203. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.06. The company has a market cap of $234.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.47. American Public Education has a 52 week low of $12.82 and a 52 week high of $28.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Get American Public Education alerts:

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $1.78. American Public Education had a return on equity of 2.92% and a net margin of 3.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that American Public Education will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Public Education

A number of analysts have issued reports on APEI shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on American Public Education from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Barrington Research cut their price objective on American Public Education from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised American Public Education from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Public Education in the first quarter valued at about $108,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 2,995 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in American Public Education during the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in American Public Education during the first quarter worth $327,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.55% of the company’s stock.

American Public Education Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 130 degree programs and 111 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Public Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Public Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.