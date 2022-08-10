American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Plans $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the software maker on Friday, August 26th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th.

American Software has a dividend payout ratio of 125.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect American Software to earn $0.35 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 125.7%.

American Software Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of AMSWA traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.40. The stock had a trading volume of 231 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,150. American Software has a 12 month low of $15.02 and a 12 month high of $33.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.70. The company has a market capitalization of $619.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.55 and a beta of 0.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

American Software ( NASDAQ:AMSWA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. American Software had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $34.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.35 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Software will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMSWA shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Software in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. B. Riley raised American Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Software

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of American Software by 1.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 253,210 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,276,000 after buying an additional 3,937 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in American Software by 3.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 88,867 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in American Software by 1.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 83,729 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in American Software by 37.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 58,531 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 16,040 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in American Software by 21.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,252 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,061 shares during the period. 82.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Software

(Get Rating)

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment offers Logility Digital Supply Chain Platform, a cloud-architected supply chain management platform that helps manage seven critical planning processes, such as product, demand, inventory, supply, deploy, integrated business planning, and supply chain data management.

See Also

