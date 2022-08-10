AmeriCann (OTCMKTS:ACAN) Trading Down 5.6%

AmeriCann, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACAN – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 5.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.33 and last traded at $0.33. 7,825 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 8,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.
AmeriCann Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.44.
About AmeriCann
AmeriCann, Inc operates as a specialized cannabis company in the United States. It designs, develops, leases, and operates cultivation, processing, and manufacturing facilities for licensed cannabis businesses. The company's flagship project is the Massachusetts Cannabis Center that is developed on a 52-acre parcel of land located in Freetown, southeastern Massachusetts.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AmeriCann (ACAN)
- Are Medtronic And Intuitive Surgical Poised For Big Growth?
- Insider Sales At Cloudflare Are No Worry For Investors
- Ralph Lauren Is A Retail Stock You Can Buy And Hold
- Home Depot, Lowe’s On Track To Grow 2022 Earnings
- Could Smaller be Better for Investors in Norwegian Cruise Lines?
Receive News & Ratings for AmeriCann Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmeriCann and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.