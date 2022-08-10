AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.90-$11.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.93. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Cowen decreased their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $171.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $139.00 to $162.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $171.00 to $170.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $173.45.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

AmerisourceBergen Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ABC traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $145.42. 7,181 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,315,508. AmerisourceBergen has a one year low of $113.68 and a one year high of $167.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $143.31 and its 200 day moving average is $147.73.

AmerisourceBergen Announces Dividend

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $60.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.03 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 350.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen will post 10.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is currently 21.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.35, for a total transaction of $1,634,178.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 205,178 shares in the company, valued at $29,207,088.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AmerisourceBergen

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 683.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the first quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the first quarter worth $205,000. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.