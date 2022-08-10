AMLT (AMLT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $50.00

AMLT (AMLT) traded up 71.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 10th. One AMLT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, AMLT has traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. AMLT has a market capitalization of $1.58 million and $50.00 worth of AMLT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24,052.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004158 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004161 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003886 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004153 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00037560 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.05 or 0.00129084 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00063438 BTC.

AMLT Profile

AMLT is a coin. It was first traded on November 10th, 2017. AMLT’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 392,735,243 coins. The official website for AMLT is amlt.coinfirm.io. AMLT’s official Twitter account is @AMLT_Token.

AMLT Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinfirm is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It provides the tools for the user to execute digital-assets transactions through the Blockchain, on the platform. In order to assist on the transactions risk management, Coinfirm offers the users two transaction reports for free, the Ongoing Monitoring and the Standard Reports. Enterprise Reports are available for users at the platform for 12.50 USD. The AMLT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Coinfirm. The token can be used for prepaid services as well as to grant users the access rights of the platform. Additionally, users can provide data and ratings on other Coinfirm market participants thought the AMLT token mechanism. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMLT directly using U.S. dollars.

