Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,011 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 858 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in F. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,228,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 92,267 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after buying an additional 5,705 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,046,312 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $146,352,000 after purchasing an additional 119,182 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 37,875 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 7,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth about $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ford Motor news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $321,319.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at $6,349,018.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ford Motor news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $321,319.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at $6,349,018.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 7,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $188,160,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 86,947,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,337,148,638.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Several research analysts have weighed in on F shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Benchmark cut their target price on Ford Motor to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.74.

Shares of Ford Motor stock traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $15.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,536,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,494,750. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $25.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $62.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.33.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $37.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.17 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. This is an increase from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.99%.

About Ford Motor

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

