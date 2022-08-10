Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,348 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in V. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in Visa by 1,400.0% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at $33,277,301.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,560,740. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of V stock traded up $3.80 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $214.06. 42,141 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,979,063. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $205.28 and its 200 day moving average is $210.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $404.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.58, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.89. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.91 and a 1 year high of $241.34.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 22.12%.
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
