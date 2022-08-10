Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,348 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in V. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in Visa by 1,400.0% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Visa

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at $33,277,301.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,560,740. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Visa Stock Performance

V has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Macquarie reduced their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.64.

Shares of V stock traded up $3.80 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $214.06. 42,141 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,979,063. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $205.28 and its 200 day moving average is $210.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $404.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.58, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.89. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.91 and a 1 year high of $241.34.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 22.12%.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

