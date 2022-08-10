Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Shares of PFF traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.07. 35,588 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,725,624. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.68. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $31.92 and a 52-week high of $39.64.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were issued a $0.164 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. This is an increase from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

