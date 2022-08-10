Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 25,420 Shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST – Get Rating) by 78.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,420 shares during the quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 265.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 311,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,562,000 after purchasing an additional 226,371 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 324,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,073,000 after acquiring an additional 6,602 shares during the period. Sweet Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,074,000. Advisors Preferred LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 80,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,240,000 after purchasing an additional 12,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armor Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,244,000.

SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA ULST traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $39.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,153. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.00. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $39.59 and a 1 year high of $40.47.

