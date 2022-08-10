Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Announces Earnings Results

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.06), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $65.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.53 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share.

Amyris Stock Up 18.3 %

AMRS stock traded up $0.42 on Wednesday, hitting $2.71. 403,186 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,955,932. Amyris has a 12-month low of $1.47 and a 12-month high of $16.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $866.42 million, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.63.

Get Amyris alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Nicole Kelsey sold 94,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.80, for a total transaction of $169,259.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,999.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Nicole Kelsey sold 94,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.80, for a total value of $169,259.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,999.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Melo sold 55,576 shares of Amyris stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total value of $117,821.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 492,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,526.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 199,225 shares of company stock worth $403,182 in the last ninety days. 33.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amyris

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Amyris by 476.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 139,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 176,657 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Amyris in the 1st quarter valued at $279,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Amyris by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,812,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,624,000 after purchasing an additional 356,262 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amyris during the first quarter worth $903,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Amyris by 68.8% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 628,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after buying an additional 255,928 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMRS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Amyris in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Amyris in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.50 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital cut shares of Amyris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday.

About Amyris

(Get Rating)

Amyris, Inc, a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty, and flavors and fragrance markets in Europe, North America, Asia, and South America. The company manufactures and sells clean beauty, personal care, and health and wellness consumer products, as well as ingredients to the flavor and fragrance, nutrition, food and beverage, and clean beauty and personal care end markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amyris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amyris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.