Analysts Set Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) PT at $20.29

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.14.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ATRA shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Atara Biotherapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com lowered Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup lowered Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $8.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Atara Biotherapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Atara Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

Atara Biotherapeutics stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.70. The stock had a trading volume of 25,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,502,913. Atara Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.83 and a fifty-two week high of $20.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $439.01 million, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

Atara Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:ATRA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $1.09. Atara Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 122.18% and a negative net margin of 1,451.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.91) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 13,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total value of $74,017.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 486,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,587,185.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 5,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total value of $29,696.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,104,389.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 13,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total value of $74,017.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 486,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,587,185.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,811 shares of company stock worth $243,848. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atara Biotherapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 28,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 38,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 128,089 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter.

About Atara Biotherapeutics

(Get Rating)

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

Further Reading

