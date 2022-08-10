Analysts Set Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) PT at GBX 246.22

Barclays PLC (LON:BARC – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 246.22 ($2.98).

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.14) price objective on shares of Barclays in a research report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group set a GBX 267 ($3.23) price target on Barclays in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 165 ($1.99) price objective on Barclays in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 245 ($2.96) price target on Barclays in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of Barclays stock opened at GBX 168.34 ($2.03) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 158.21 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 164.30. The company has a market capitalization of £27.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 552.87. Barclays has a 52-week low of GBX 140.06 ($1.69) and a 52-week high of GBX 219.60 ($2.65).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.25 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 1.43%. Barclays’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

In other news, insider C.S. Venkatakrishnan sold 114,736 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 162 ($1.96), for a total value of £185,872.32 ($224,591.98).

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

