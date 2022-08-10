Analysts Set Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWBHF) Target Price at $1.91

Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWBHF – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $1.91.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CWBHF shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Charlotte’s Web from C$3.00 to C$2.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Benchmark downgraded Charlotte’s Web from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen cut their price objective on Charlotte’s Web from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Charlotte’s Web from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

Get Charlotte's Web alerts:

Charlotte’s Web Trading Down 6.6 %

Shares of Charlotte’s Web stock opened at $0.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.81. Charlotte’s Web has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $3.52.

About Charlotte’s Web

Charlotte’s Web ( OTCMKTS:CWBHF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06).

(Get Rating)

Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc engages in farming, manufacturing, marketing, and selling hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) wellness products. The company's products categories include hemp extract oil tinctures, such as liquid products; gummies comprising sleep, stress, immunity, and exercise recovery products; and capsules, CBD topical creams, and lotions, as well as products for pets under the Charlotte's Web, CBD Medic, CBD Clinic, and Harmony Hemp brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Charlotte's Web Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charlotte's Web and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.