Analysts Set Great Portland Estates Plc (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) Target Price at $670.00

Great Portland Estates Plc (OTCMKTS:GPEAF – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $670.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GPEAF shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Great Portland Estates from GBX 700 ($8.46) to GBX 670 ($8.10) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Great Portland Estates from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Great Portland Estates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th.

Get Great Portland Estates alerts:

Great Portland Estates Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:GPEAF opened at $7.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.51 and a 200 day moving average of $8.59. Great Portland Estates has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $10.24.

Great Portland Estates Company Profile

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Great Portland Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Portland Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.