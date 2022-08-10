Analyzing Highlands REIT (OTCMKTS:HHDS) & Centerspace (NYSE:CSR)

Highlands REIT (OTCMKTS:HHDS – Get Rating) and Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Highlands REIT shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.7% of Centerspace shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Highlands REIT shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Centerspace shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Highlands REIT has a beta of 13.31, indicating that its stock price is 1,231% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Centerspace has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Highlands REIT 0 0 0 0 N/A Centerspace 0 3 3 0 2.50

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Highlands REIT and Centerspace, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Centerspace has a consensus target price of $104.00, indicating a potential upside of 22.35%. Given Centerspace’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Centerspace is more favorable than Highlands REIT.

Profitability

This table compares Highlands REIT and Centerspace’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Highlands REIT -31.07% -3.73% -2.88% Centerspace -12.20% -3.13% -1.46%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Highlands REIT and Centerspace’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Highlands REIT $28.63 million 4.64 -$13.05 million N/A N/A Centerspace $201.71 million 6.48 $610,000.00 ($2.40) -35.42

Centerspace has higher revenue and earnings than Highlands REIT.

Summary

Centerspace beats Highlands REIT on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Highlands REIT

Our portfolio consists of office, industrial, retail and apartment assets, an unoccupied correctional facility and unimproved land. This portfolio largely represented the non-core assets of InvenTrust Properties Corp., our former parent, which spun off Highlands REIT in 2016. The spin-off allowed InvenTrust's management to focus on its core portfolio while providing Highlands with a dedicated management team to focus on maximizing the value of our portfolio.

About Centerspace

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of June 30, 2021, Centerspace owned 62 apartment communities consisting of 11,579 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota. Centerspace was named a Top Workplace for 2021 by the Minneapolis Star Tribune. For more information, please visit www.centerspacehomes.com.

