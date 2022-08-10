Analyzing Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) & Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP)

Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED – Get Rating) and Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Ra Medical Systems and Inspire Medical Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ra Medical Systems 0 0 1 0 3.00 Inspire Medical Systems 0 1 6 0 2.86

Ra Medical Systems currently has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 6,800.52%. Inspire Medical Systems has a consensus price target of $283.83, suggesting a potential upside of 26.97%. Given Ra Medical Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Ra Medical Systems is more favorable than Inspire Medical Systems.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Volatility and Risk

2.8% of Ra Medical Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.0% of Inspire Medical Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Ra Medical Systems shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of Inspire Medical Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Ra Medical Systems has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inspire Medical Systems has a beta of 1.55, meaning that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ra Medical Systems and Inspire Medical Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ra Medical Systems -2,278.22% -152.46% -112.57% Inspire Medical Systems -14.60% -19.49% -15.20%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ra Medical Systems and Inspire Medical Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ra Medical Systems $20,000.00 280.85 -$25.07 million ($3.45) -0.05 Inspire Medical Systems $233.39 million 26.47 -$42.04 million ($1.61) -138.84

Ra Medical Systems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Inspire Medical Systems. Inspire Medical Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ra Medical Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Inspire Medical Systems beats Ra Medical Systems on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ra Medical Systems

Ra Medical Systems, Inc., a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets excimer lasers for use in the treatment of vascular immune-mediated inflammatory diseases. It offers destruction of arteriosclerotic blockages by laser radiation ablation, a minimally invasive excimer laser and single-use catheter system that is used by physicians in the endovascular treatment of vascular blockages resulting from lower extremity vascular disease. The company sells its products primarily through distributors in the United States. Ra Medical Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA. It also develops a novel, a closed-loop solution that continuously monitors a patient's breathing and delivers mild hypoglossal nerve stimulation to maintain an open airway. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Golden Valley, Minnesota.

