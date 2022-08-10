AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by ($0.13), Fidelity Earnings reports. AnaptysBio had a negative net margin of 143.46% and a negative return on equity of 20.44%.

AnaptysBio Stock Down 5.6 %

NASDAQ:ANAB opened at $23.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $652.51 million, a P/E ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 0.14. AnaptysBio has a fifty-two week low of $18.20 and a fifty-two week high of $37.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.47.

In related news, COO Eric J. Loumeau sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,552. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 11.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 891,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,064,000 after acquiring an additional 88,457 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 9.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 958,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,703,000 after buying an additional 85,786 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in AnaptysBio by 254.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 24,554 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in AnaptysBio by 68.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 58,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 23,700 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in AnaptysBio by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,941 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 21,375 shares during the period.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th.

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. Its products include Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor (IL-36R) for the treatment of various dermatological inflammatory diseases; Rosnilimab, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to augment PD-1 signaling through rosnilimab treatment to suppress T-cell driven human inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

