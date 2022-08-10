AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANABGet Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $24.69, but opened at $24.13. AnaptysBio shares last traded at $25.22, with a volume of 8,352 shares trading hands.

The biotechnology company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by ($0.13). AnaptysBio had a negative return on equity of 20.44% and a negative net margin of 143.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AnaptysBio news, COO Eric J. Loumeau sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 523 shares in the company, valued at $12,552. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 33.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AnaptysBio

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in AnaptysBio during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in AnaptysBio by 48.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,589 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in AnaptysBio during the first quarter valued at $161,000.

AnaptysBio Stock Up 1.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $664.06 million, a PE ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 0.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.47.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. Its products include Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor (IL-36R) for the treatment of various dermatological inflammatory diseases; Rosnilimab, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to augment PD-1 signaling through rosnilimab treatment to suppress T-cell driven human inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

