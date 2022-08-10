AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $24.69, but opened at $24.13. AnaptysBio shares last traded at $25.22, with a volume of 8,352 shares trading hands.
The biotechnology company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by ($0.13). AnaptysBio had a negative return on equity of 20.44% and a negative net margin of 143.46%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Investors Weigh In On AnaptysBio
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in AnaptysBio during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in AnaptysBio by 48.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,589 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in AnaptysBio during the first quarter valued at $161,000.
AnaptysBio Stock Up 1.8 %
The company has a market capitalization of $664.06 million, a PE ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 0.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.47.
AnaptysBio Company Profile
AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. Its products include Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor (IL-36R) for the treatment of various dermatological inflammatory diseases; Rosnilimab, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to augment PD-1 signaling through rosnilimab treatment to suppress T-cell driven human inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AnaptysBio (ANAB)
- A Rounded Bottom In Draftkings, Inc Begins To Reverse Course
- Workhorse Group Is Ready To Get Back On The Horse
- Are 3M, Honeywell, GE Buys After Quarterly Reports?
- Is Sofi Financial Stock Finally Ready to Pay Off for Investors?
- CVS and Walgreens Show Why Investment Objectives Matter
Receive News & Ratings for AnaptysBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AnaptysBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.