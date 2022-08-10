Andrea Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:ANDR) Short Interest Update

Andrea Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:ANDR – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 99.2% from the July 15th total of 65,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Andrea Electronics Trading Up 20.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ANDR traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.03. 10,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,777. Andrea Electronics has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.03.

Andrea Electronics Company Profile

Andrea Electronics Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures digital microphone products and noise reduction software that facilitate natural language and human/machine interfaces for the computer and business enterprise markets. It develops digital signal processing (DSP) products and technologies for the voice, speech, and natural language interface markets.

