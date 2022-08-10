AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $0.29 on September 19th

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU – Get Rating) announced a semi-annual dividend on Monday, August 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of 0.2935 per share by the mining company on Monday, September 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This is an increase from AngloGold Ashanti’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14.
AngloGold Ashanti has a payout ratio of 27.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect AngloGold Ashanti to earn $2.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.59 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.5%.
AngloGold Ashanti Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of AU stock opened at $16.14 on Wednesday. AngloGold Ashanti has a 1-year low of $13.47 and a 1-year high of $26.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.36 and a 200 day moving average of $19.26.
AU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on AngloGold Ashanti from $19.00 to $17.50 in a report on Monday. Investec raised AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.23.
AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania. The company also explores for silver and sulphuric acid. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.
