AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $0.29 on September 19th

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU – Get Rating) announced a semi-annual dividend on Monday, August 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of 0.2935 per share by the mining company on Monday, September 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This is an increase from AngloGold Ashanti’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14.

AngloGold Ashanti has a payout ratio of 27.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect AngloGold Ashanti to earn $2.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.59 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.5%.

Get AngloGold Ashanti alerts:

AngloGold Ashanti Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of AU stock opened at $16.14 on Wednesday. AngloGold Ashanti has a 1-year low of $13.47 and a 1-year high of $26.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.36 and a 200 day moving average of $19.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AU. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 382.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,800 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,373,000 after buying an additional 179,800 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 7.3% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 203,061 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,810,000 after purchasing an additional 13,829 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,163,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 395.1% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 82,383 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 65,743 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. raised its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 24.1% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 53,531 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 10,397 shares during the period. 31.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on AngloGold Ashanti from $19.00 to $17.50 in a report on Monday. Investec raised AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.23.

About AngloGold Ashanti

(Get Rating)

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania. The company also explores for silver and sulphuric acid. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AngloGold Ashanti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngloGold Ashanti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.