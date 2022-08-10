ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $2.73 Per Share (NASDAQ:ANIP)

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Tuesday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes now expects that the specialty pharmaceutical company will earn $2.73 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.52. The consensus estimate for ANI Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $0.75 per share.

Get ANI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ANIP. Raymond James upped their target price on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $33.86. 940 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,891. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $22.31 and a one year high of $60.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.84. The company has a market capitalization of $583.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 1.05.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.09). ANI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 27.78% and a positive return on equity of 6.66%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 9,371 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,120,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 23.4% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 21,752 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 4,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,024 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.66% of the company’s stock.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, injectables, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products for other companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.