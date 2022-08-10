ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 27.78% and a positive return on equity of 6.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS.
ANI Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of ANIP traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.09. 245 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,891. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.79. The stock has a market cap of $587.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 1.05. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $22.31 and a 1 year high of $60.23.
Institutional Trading of ANI Pharmaceuticals
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANIP. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,853,463 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,103,000 after buying an additional 166,850 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 456,147 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,823,000 after purchasing an additional 66,843 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 775,299 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,793,000 after purchasing an additional 58,523 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $1,306,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 44.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,516 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,881 shares during the period. 59.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, injectables, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products for other companies.
