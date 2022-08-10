AnimalGo Price Up 7.6% Over Last Week (GOM2)

AnimalGo (GOM2) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 10th. Over the last seven days, AnimalGo has traded up 7.6% against the US dollar. AnimalGo has a total market capitalization of $15.24 million and approximately $2.39 million worth of AnimalGo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AnimalGo coin can now be purchased for $0.0158 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

AnimalGo (CRYPTO:GOM2) is a coin. It was first traded on October 30th, 2019. AnimalGo’s total supply is 966,864,393 coins. AnimalGo’s official website is animalgo.io. The official message board for AnimalGo is animalgo.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “AnimalGo is a blockchain-based AI-compensated pet application. Through the mobile app, participants can communicate with people and establish relationships with companions and companion animals. Users communicate through images and posts about companion animals and receive various rewards depending on their contribution to the community. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AnimalGo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AnimalGo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AnimalGo using one of the exchanges listed above.

