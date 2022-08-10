Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.82) earnings per share.

Annexon Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ANNX opened at $5.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $207.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 0.67. Annexon has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $23.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.20.

Get Annexon alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Annexon from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Annexon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.25.

Insider Activity at Annexon

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Annexon

In related news, Director Muneer A. Satter acquired 2,453,988 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.84 per share, with a total value of $9,423,313.92. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,408,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,930,429.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANNX. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in Annexon by 366.9% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 245,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 192,727 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Annexon during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Annexon by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 210,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Annexon by 630.8% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Annexon in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000.

About Annexon

(Get Rating)

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune, neurodegenerative, and ophthalmic disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Annexon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annexon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.