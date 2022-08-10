ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.50-$7.88 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.00 billion-$2.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.05 billion. ANSYS also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $1.56-$1.70 EPS.

ANSYS Trading Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ ANSS traded up $7.53 on Wednesday, hitting $286.76. 2,931 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 538,694. ANSYS has a 52-week low of $225.92 and a 52-week high of $413.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $24.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $252.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $281.55.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.16. ANSYS had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 11.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. Research analysts predict that ANSYS will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on ANSS shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of ANSYS to $311.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of ANSYS from $350.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of ANSYS from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of ANSYS from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an initiates rating on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ANSYS has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $279.30.

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.18, for a total value of $204,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,041 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,223.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,254 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in ANSYS by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in ANSYS by 7.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in ANSYS by 3.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 301,397 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $95,742,000 after buying an additional 10,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 4.5% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 71,045 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

