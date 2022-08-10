Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright downgraded Antares Pharma from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $5.60 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Truist Financial downgraded Antares Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $7.00 to $5.60 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James lowered shares of Antares Pharma from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Antares Pharma from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Antares Pharma from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $5.60 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Antares Pharma presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.60.

Antares Pharma Price Performance

NASDAQ ATRS opened at $5.59 on Friday. Antares Pharma has a one year low of $3.11 and a one year high of $5.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.59 and a 200 day moving average of $4.75. The company has a market capitalization of $955.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Antares Pharma

Antares Pharma ( NASDAQ:ATRS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $41.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.01 million. Antares Pharma had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 7.43%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Antares Pharma will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Antares Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. JT Stratford LLC bought a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 749,754 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after buying an additional 121,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 275,837 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 34,189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.41% of the company’s stock.

About Antares Pharma

Antares Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses primarily on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and technologies that address patient needs in targeted therapeutic areas. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel therapeutic products using its drug delivery systems.

