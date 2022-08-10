Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Shares Down 3.3%

Shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) traded down 3.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $35.44 and last traded at $35.46. 89,780 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 8,577,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.67.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AR. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Antero Resources from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Antero Resources from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Antero Resources from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Antero Resources from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Antero Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.73. The company has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 3.68.

Antero Resources ( NYSE:AR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.25). Antero Resources had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 16.24%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 352.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Antero Resources Co. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total transaction of $34,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,747,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,028,729.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Antero Resources news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total value of $200,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,861,188.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total transaction of $34,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,747,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,028,729.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,041,701 shares of company stock valued at $36,428,152. Insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 0.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 76,374 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 63.5% in the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 32.6% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 10,700 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 6.8% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,902 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.27% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

