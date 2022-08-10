ApeCoin (APE) Price Tops $7.11 on Major Exchanges

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 10th. ApeCoin has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion and $459.33 million worth of ApeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ApeCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $7.11 or 0.00029735 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, ApeCoin has traded down 3.9% against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004182 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001575 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002239 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00039918 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00014510 BTC.
ApeCoin Profile
ApeCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 306,875,000 coins. ApeCoin’s official Twitter account is @go_apecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ApeCoin’s official website is apecoin.dev.
Buying and Selling ApeCoin
