ApeCoin (APE) Price Tops $7.11 on Major Exchanges

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 10th. ApeCoin has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion and $459.33 million worth of ApeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ApeCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $7.11 or 0.00029735 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, ApeCoin has traded down 3.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004182 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001575 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002239 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00039918 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00014510 BTC.

ApeCoin Profile

ApeCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 306,875,000 coins. ApeCoin’s official Twitter account is @go_apecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ApeCoin’s official website is apecoin.dev.

Buying and Selling ApeCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ApeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ApeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ApeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

