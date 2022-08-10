Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Now Covered by Analysts at Barclays

Stock analysts at Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “underweight” rating on the stock.

APEMY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America cut Aperam from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Aperam from €57.00 ($58.16) to €55.00 ($56.12) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Aperam from €51.00 ($52.04) to €50.00 ($51.02) in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Aperam from €67.00 ($68.37) to €68.00 ($69.39) in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.67.

Aperam Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS APEMY remained flat at $30.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 22 shares, compared to its average volume of 346. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.93. Aperam has a 12 month low of $25.85 and a 12 month high of $65.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.18.

Aperam Company Profile

Aperam SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The company offers range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented and non-grain oriented electrical steel products, and specialty alloys.

