Apollo Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:APGOF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Apollo Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:APGOF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, an increase of 450.0% from the July 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Desjardins assumed coverage on Apollo Silver in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Apollo Silver alerts:

Apollo Silver Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS APGOF remained flat at $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,073. Apollo Silver has a 12 month low of $0.13 and a 12 month high of $1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.34.

Apollo Silver Company Profile

Apollo Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver properties in the United States. The company holds interests in the Waterloo property that includes 27 fee simple land parcels covering an area of 1,352 acres and 21 unpatented lode mining claims covering an area of 418 acres; and the Langtry property that consist of 20 patented claims covering an area of 413 acres and 38 unpatented lode mining claims covering an area of 767 acres located in the Mojave Desert of San Bernardino county, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.