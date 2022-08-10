Apollon Limassol (APL) Reaches Market Cap of $443,933.19

Apollon Limassol (APL) traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. Apollon Limassol has a total market capitalization of $443,933.19 and $189,135.00 worth of Apollon Limassol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Apollon Limassol coin can now be purchased for $1.35 or 0.00005605 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Apollon Limassol has traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.23 or 0.00121528 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00024346 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001525 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67.30 or 0.00279795 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00036502 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00009647 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000278 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000125 BTC.

About Apollon Limassol

Apollon Limassol uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 28th, 2018. Apollon Limassol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 329,307 coins. The official message board for Apollon Limassol is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined. The official website for Apollon Limassol is www.apollon.com.cy/en. Apollon Limassol’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency.

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

