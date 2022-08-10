Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Receives $20.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.33.

APLE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th.

Apple Hospitality REIT Stock Up 1.2 %

APLE traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.63. 7,584 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,962,053. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.66. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83 and a beta of 1.11. Apple Hospitality REIT has a fifty-two week low of $14.11 and a fifty-two week high of $18.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Apple Hospitality REIT Announces Dividend

Apple Hospitality REIT ( NYSE:APLE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.16). Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 4.05% and a net margin of 11.40%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Apple Hospitality REIT will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.27%.

Insider Activity at Apple Hospitality REIT

In other news, Chairman Glade M. Knight acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.22 per share, for a total transaction of $81,100.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 488,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,916,868.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 7,342 shares of company stock worth $117,451 in the last ninety days. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Apple Hospitality REIT

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 86,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 4,049 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 82,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 5,454 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 309.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

Recommended Stories

