Applied Industrial Technologies (AIT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 11th. Analysts expect Applied Industrial Technologies to post earnings of $1.68 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Applied Industrial Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AIT opened at $103.92 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.44. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 52 week low of $80.93 and a 52 week high of $111.68. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

Applied Industrial Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Industrial Technologies

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th.

In other news, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.47, for a total value of $542,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,099,653.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 13,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.20, for a total transaction of $1,459,401.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,669,846.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.47, for a total value of $542,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,357 shares in the company, valued at $2,099,653.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Industrial Technologies

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the first quarter valued at $474,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $372,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $396,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 106.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

(Get Rating)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates through two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.