Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (AIT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 on August 31st

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.

Applied Industrial Technologies has increased its dividend by an average of 3.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. Applied Industrial Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 20.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Applied Industrial Technologies to earn $6.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.9%.

Applied Industrial Technologies Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock opened at $103.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 1.23. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 52-week low of $80.93 and a 52-week high of $111.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity at Applied Industrial Technologies

Separately, StockNews.com cut Applied Industrial Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th.

In other news, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.47, for a total transaction of $542,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,099,653.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.47, for a total value of $542,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,099,653.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 13,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.20, for a total transaction of $1,459,401.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,669,846.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ergoteles LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 18.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 35,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 106.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates through two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

Further Reading

