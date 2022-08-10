APY.Finance (APY) Trading Up 34.7% Over Last Week

APY.Finance (APY) traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. Over the last week, APY.Finance has traded up 34.7% against the U.S. dollar. One APY.Finance coin can now be bought for $0.0068 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. APY.Finance has a total market cap of $451,178.60 and $1,946.00 worth of APY.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About APY.Finance

APY.Finance launched on November 5th, 2020. APY.Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,469,950 coins. The official website for APY.Finance is apy.finance. APY.Finance’s official Twitter account is @apyfinance. The official message board for APY.Finance is medium.com/apy-finance.

APY.Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “APY.Finance gives users a single place to deposit their liquidity. The platform handles all the heavy lifting of yield farming by pooling user liquidity and distributing the gas cost. This was designed to make onboarding simple and cheap. “

