APYSwap (APYS) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $67,869.00

APYSwap (APYS) traded up 18.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. APYSwap has a market capitalization of $595,007.56 and $67,869.00 worth of APYSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One APYSwap coin can now be bought for $0.0327 or 0.00000137 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, APYSwap has traded 32.8% higher against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004197 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001588 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002221 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00014872 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00040052 BTC.
About APYSwap
APYSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,191,036 coins. APYSwap’s official Twitter account is @apyswap.
APYSwap Coin Trading
