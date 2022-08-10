APYSwap (APYS) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $67,869.00

APYSwap (APYS) traded up 18.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. APYSwap has a market capitalization of $595,007.56 and $67,869.00 worth of APYSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One APYSwap coin can now be bought for $0.0327 or 0.00000137 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, APYSwap has traded 32.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get APYSwap alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004197 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001588 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00014872 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00040052 BTC.

About APYSwap

APYSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,191,036 coins. APYSwap’s official Twitter account is @apyswap.

APYSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APYSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APYSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase APYSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for APYSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for APYSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.