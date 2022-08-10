Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. Aramark had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.43%. Aramark’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share.

NYSE:ARMK traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $36.39. 63,789 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,524,372. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Aramark has a 52 week low of $28.74 and a 52 week high of $39.95. The company has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.86%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARMK. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Aramark by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Aramark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $855,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 185.8% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 20,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 13,403 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new position in Aramark in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $513,000.

ARMK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Aramark from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Aramark from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aramark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.29.

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

